I.B. Perrine Bridge marks 50 years as the crown of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The I.B. Perrine Bridge turns 50 years old Friday, marking half a century since thousands gathered along the canyon rim in Twin Falls to celebrate the opening of what would become one of Southern Idaho's most iconic landmarks.

WATCH: The I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls turns 50, drawing 40,000 daily crossings and BASE jumpers from around the world.

I.B. Perrine Bridge turns 50 | Twin Falls icon celebrates anniversary

At 1,500 feet long and 486 feet high, the bridge spans the majestic Snake River Canyon and serves as the heart of an entire region.

"This bridge is an icon in this area — as soon as you think of Twin Falls you think of this bridge," Courtney Salmon of the Idaho Transportation Department said.

Construction began in 1973. The bridge opened to traffic for the first time on July 31, 1976, at a cost of $11 million — the equivalent of roughly $60 million today.

The Idaho Transportation Department owns and maintains the bridge, and that ongoing maintenance has kept it well beyond the average bridge lifespan.

"The average bridge lifespan is 50 years and we're able to continue to keep this bridge safe and going for much longer because of the maintenance that we do," Salmon said.

An estimated 40,000 people cross the bridge every day. Some of those on foot, however, only make it about halfway across.

That's because the Perrine Bridge is one of the only places in the United States where BASE jumping is completely legal, drawing thrill-seekers from across the globe.

"People come from all over the world to jump here — people come from all over the world to train here," local Twin Falls BASE jumper Dave Helton said. "It really is a special thing. It really kind of shows Idaho's spirit — you know? It's really a live and let live kind of place, man."

The bridge is also a destination for visitors who simply come for the view. Tian Heng, visiting from China with his family, was among those taking in the canyon on the bridge's anniversary.

"It's awesome — it's a very big span and very high — it's very impressive," Heng said. "I'm glad to hear you tell me that this is the anniversary of this bridge. 50 years, I'm really happy. I just took a picture of my family and I think this is really memorable."

With continued maintenance, the Idaho Transportation Department says the Perrine Bridge — barring any natural disaster — could stand for another 50 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.