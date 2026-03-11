I-84 third lane opens between Twin Falls and Jerome after two years of work

JEROME, Idaho — A major stretch of Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome is nearly finished after more than two years of construction, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.

The project, which began in early 2024, added a long sought-after third lane in each direction along 5 miles of I-84 in Jerome County.

WATCH: Third lane added to I-84 as Jerome-Twin Falls project wraps up

I-84 expansion between Twin Falls and Jerome nearly complete

However, ITD must close the far lanes one more time on Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to connect new on and off ramps from Jerome to Twin Falls.

By Thursday morning, the agency says the project will be 99% complete.

Courtney Wagner, a spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department, said the expansion will have a lasting impact on the region's commuters.

"It is going to make your commute so much safer, so much more timely, you're going to have less congestion, and it's really supposed to make traffic better for the next 50 years," Wagner said.

Wagner described the project's current status as "substantially complete."

RELATED | ITD inspector narrowly avoids injury after distracted driver enters construction zone

"We call it substantially complete — it's where the majority of the work is done, and then we have little things— like striping and asphalt repairs to certain other areas of I-84 to make the ride as smooth as possible," explained Wagner.

The construction zone stretched through one of the Magic Valley's busiest corridors, affecting residents and businesses near the work area for over two years.

Employees at Scarrows Coffee, located just feet from the construction zone near the Jerome Interchange project, said they are relieved to see progress.

Kylie White, a Jerome resident who works at Scarrows Coffee, said the long construction period has been a test of patience.

"Day by day, we're doing it— we're making it," White said.

White said the community is ready to move on.

"We're excited! We're ready for it to be done. We're over it," White said.

Sidnee Laughlin, a Twin Falls resident who also works at Scarrows Coffee, said the added lane will make a noticeable difference.

"Yes, there is a lot of congestion in the area, so it will be nice to open it up a little bit," Laughlin said.

The 80 mph speed limit will return to the newly expanded stretch of I-84, though drivers should expect reduced speeds near the ongoing Jerome Interchange project, also known as "The Flying Circle."

The I-84 expansion is one of four major construction projects currently underway in the Magic Valley. The Jerome Interchange project, along with two others in Heyburn and Burley, are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.