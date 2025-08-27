Hwy 21 closed in central Idaho after mudslide, ITD to assess damage after rain stops

STANLEY, Idaho — After last year's Wapiti Fire and now heavy rains, the Idaho Transportation Department is closely monitoring Highway 21, which is fully closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit due to a mudslide that occurred on Tuesday.

The closure comes at a bad time, as many Idahoans are planning on heading to the mountains for Labor Day weekend.

“We are closed from milepost 93 to milepost 105, which extends from north of Grandjean to about Banner Summit,” said Jill Youmans from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Following a full day of rain over areas impacted by last year's Wapiti Fire, a mudslide has blocked Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley.

“Yesterday, we received numerous reports of rain and potential flash floods impacting the mountains near last year's fire site. This has resulted in a mudslide that has covered State Highway 21 and closed it to traffic,” said Youmans.

Given the closure on Tuesday and the forecast of additional rain on Wednesday, the Idaho Transportation Department is practicing caution and patience before assessing the damage.

“It’s not just about how much mud has already fallen or slid onto the road, but also how much mud could potentially come down as the rain continues,” Youmans added.

With Labor Day weekend approaching, the department understands the importance of this highway for accessing Idaho's backcountry, campgrounds, and state forests.

Plans to begin clearing the mudslide will be contingent on the weather conditions. "Crews will assess the situation more accurately when the skies clear on Thursday," Youmans explained regarding the timeline for reopening the road for Labor Day weekend.

“Given that rain is still falling, it is too early for us to provide any estimates regarding the Labor Day weekend. There is an ongoing risk to our employees if they try to work while it's raining; we need it to stop before we can safely evaluate the area,” added Youmans.

For residents in the area, the Idaho Transportation Department has indicated that crews will work to open the road as soon as possible, potentially with a single lane.

However, for those planning to travel over the busy weekend, it is advisable to research alternative routes.

“As the weekend approaches, please check 511, either online or through the app, for the latest highway conditions,” Youmans advised.

