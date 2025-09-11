TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In preparation for Thursday, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial held its annual Flag Walk over the Perrine Bridge as hundreds of flags, of all sizes, made their way from Jerome County into Twin Falls.

WATCH: Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial Flag Walk packs the Perrine Bridge from Jerome County to Twin Falls

Hundreds gather on the Perrine Bridge for the annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial Flag Walk

"You don't have to look far in the news to find hate and tragedy, and our goal is to help people remember and unify before tragedy strikes again," said Larae Saufley, director of the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.

Over the past few years, the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial has captivated the nation with one of the largest and most awe-inspiring displays of patriotism and respect for the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Before the 15-story Old Glory is unveiled in the Snake River Canyon on Thursday, the annual Flag Walk took place over the Perrine Bridge.

“The big flag is currently suspended in the canyon and ready for our big event tomorrow. We have two 'baby' flags that will be carried on shoulders. We usually carry one, but we are anticipating a lot of support this year. Many volunteers have signed up, so everyone who wants to help will get the chance to carry a flag,” said Larae Saufley.

And show up they did, with hundreds of neighbors demonstrating their support, including students from around Twin Falls.

“I’m not going to lie; holding the front of this flag makes me feel a bit like Captain America,” said Odin Larsen, a local student.

“9/11 means to me that we lost a lot of good people, and we should support them even though they are not here,” said Kimberly Shriber, another local student.

For Twin Falls Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett, witnessing such support from the Magic Valley is truly an honor.

“For me and my family, it's about not forgetting. When I see all the people gathered, that's what we are doing—we're reminding this next generation of what it looks like to come together as a community. Tonight is all about solidarity and loving one another,” said Gabriel Hammett.

Starting from the Jerome side of the bridge, the flag walk concluded at the Twin Falls Visitors' Center, where Bands at the Bridge, a mental health awareness event, was taking place.

The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial event is set to begin on Thursday at 5:30 PM outside the Twin Falls Visitors Center.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.