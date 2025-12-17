Historic moment: Twin Falls County opens first new courthouse in nearly 30 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County unveiled its new 70,000-square-foot judicial complex during an open house event, marking the first major expansion to the court system since 1996.

"Today is a Christmas miracle. We've been waiting for this day for a long time," said County Clerk Kristina Glascock of the opening.

The $30 million three-story structure was funded through county reserves and ARPA funds. It houses 10 courtrooms, including two larger venues designed for high-profile trials and state Supreme Court hearings.

The timing couldn't be better for the growing county. Since the last courthouse expansion in 1996, Twin Falls County's population has nearly doubled from around 50,000 to almost 100,000 residents.

"The population has obviously changed since then," said Hall. "I think it was in the 50,000s then. Today, it's almost 100,000."

The new facility eliminates the need to rent external venues when the state Supreme Court visits Twin Falls County.

"Before, when they would come to town and have to hear a case, we had to rent a facility. Now, they can do it under our roof here," Hall added.

For Glascock, who has worked with the county for 33 years, the new courthouse represents a long-overdue upgrade.

"I've been with the county [for] 33 years, and when I came here, the furnishings that are in the existing judicial building— are still the same furnishings that we had," explained Glascock.

County Prosecutor Grant Loebs believes the expanded facility will help his office manage an ever-increasing caseload more effectively.

"I think it's pretty exciting to have more courtrooms, have better technology, to have more comfortable jurors, and most importantly— more security," Loebs said.

The courthouse features significant security improvements, including an internal transfer system. Inmates will be moved from the jail to an internal holding cell in the building's basement, then safely transferred by secure elevators to their appropriate courtroom, all out of public view.

"There are specific places for them to be— in a secure area— away from the public. It's just a safer environment," Hall said.

With only finishing touches remaining, trials will begin in the new building as soon as possible. Employees will move into temporary offices as Phase Two gets underway.

Phase Two includes a complete remodel of the old courtrooms currently in use. That project is expected to begin as soon as possible and take about a year to complete.

