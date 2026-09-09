Highway 46 upgrades bring new curbs, sidewalks and ADA ramps to Gooding

GOODING, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has been working along Highway 46 through Gooding for the past month, installing new curbs, gutters, ADA ramps and sidewalks as part of a $5.7 million project that neighbors say is long overdue.

WATCH: Idaho's transportation department is upgrading Highway 46

$5.7M Highway 46 upgrades underway in Gooding, Idaho

The project began in August with milling and overlaying the roadway at the intersection of highways 26 and 46.

"We started by milling and overlaying that – basically trying to get that surface as smooth for commuters as possible," Courtney Wagner, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department, said.

With that phase now complete, crews have shifted focus to installing new curbs, gutters, ADA ramps and as much new sidewalk as possible along Highway 46 from the highway intersection to 9th Street.

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"A lot of the sidewalk is actually the responsibility of the city – we are putting in additional sidewalk where we can and putting in some ADA ramps where we can," Wagner explained.

Wagner said the work is on schedule and is expected to be largely finished before winter.

"We are hoping to have everything wrapped up by October/November and then coming in next year, next summertime, to finish up the sealcoat," Wagner detailed.

Local business owners say they welcome the improvements, even if the construction has been an inconvenience. Joey Bingham, who owns the Pocket Sinclair gas station on the north end of Main Street, said the project brings mixed feelings but that he recognizes the value of the investment.

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"Do I like the construction? Absolutely not – it is painful - but I think it's just part of growing pains and taking care of our community," Bingham said.

Bingham added he is especially grateful that a small community like Gooding is receiving the attention.

"I really appreciate the fact that they are doing it here in Gooding," Bingham said. "We're a small community and lots of times we don't get much attention when it comes to state projects and this time, we are, and I appreciate that."

Shellee Shaw, owner of Fasteners, echoed that sentiment.

"Any improvements we can have for the storefronts and the sidewalks, I think it's great; I like the improvements," Shaw said.

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