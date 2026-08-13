Jerome's Main Street revitalization and I-84 roundabout project near completion this fall

JEROME, Idaho — Jerome is in the middle of two significant construction projects — one nearing the finish line after two years of work, and another just getting started in the heart of downtown.

WATCH: Jerome's I-84 Double Diamond Roundabout nears completion, while a Main Street revitalization project gets underway downtown.

Jerome's I-84 roundabout, Main Street projects near completion

The new Double Diamond Roundabout over Interstate 84 in southern Jerome is nearly complete after two years of construction. Courtney Wagner with the Idaho Transportation Department said crews are wrapping up the final details.

"We're finishing up construction of East Frontage Road – we're also finishing up some striping, and we have some median work that we're doing as well," Wagner said.

ITD is targeting November for full completion of the roundabout project.

"We're really hoping that we're going to be done with this project by November," Wagner said.

The roundabout is not the only ITD project along I-84 in southern Idaho approaching the finish line.

"We have the Burley and Heyburn interchanges – which are basically going to look just like this – those, we are hoping to wrap up by the end of the year. And the on-ramp on the twin loop - we are hoping to have that open by October," Wagner said.

While ITD wraps up major work on the interstate, the city of Jerome is just getting started on its Main Street revitalization.

Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said work on the south side of Main Street has been underway since early July and is currently on track, with crews digging deep to install a new water main.

"Idaho Materials has been working hard on this since early July," Williams said. "Southside of the road should be patched up and sidewalks installed around the first week of September."

After work wraps on the south side, crews will shift their attention to the north side of Main Street.

"It will take a couple months on that side as well – but we're hoping around November that the project is completed," Williams said.

For businesses along Main Street, the construction has required some adjustment. At the Idaho Youth Ranch, Lead Associate David Westphalen said the impact has been less severe than expected, thanks to alternative access points.

"It hasn't impacted us as substantially as some of the other businesses around us because we have a lot of access to alternative parking and different ways to get in," Westphalen said. "You can get in through the alleyway right here and access our parking lot and there is still multiple ways to get out."

Multiple other businesses along Main Street described a similar experience — a rough first few weeks of construction, followed by smoother operations once customers discovered parking available behind the buildings.

Westphalen said he is looking forward to what the temporary inconvenience will bring to downtown Jerome.

"I believe this is just going to be super nice – it's going to be like a great impact, and I like walking a lot so, hey, my 'lamber-feeties' are going to be enjoying it," Westphalen said.

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