Graffiti, garbage, and bullet holes: The ongoing struggle to keep Balanced Rock accessible to the public

Balanced Rock in Twin Falls County has amazed visitors for as long as history has been recorded in southern Idaho. However, a consistent stream of vandalism is causing local officials to reconsider how to protect this natural wonder.

“Unfortunately, there are always a few who try to ruin it for everybody,” says Kali Sherrill, Director of Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways.

Evidence of vandalism includes graffiti, garbage, and bullet holes—definitely not what you want to remember from a visit to one of Idaho's most beloved geological sites.

Sadly, Sergeant Ken Mencl of Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office admits this is the reality at Balanced Rock.

“A lot of people are concerned that it’s an area where they like to take their dogs, and they fear the dogs might get injured because there is so much glass scattered around,” says Sgt. Mencl.

Balanced Rock and its surrounding park are considered two of the most scenic and remote locations within the Twin Falls County Parks system. However, that remoteness makes it nearly impossible to keep up with the ongoing vandalism and graffiti.

“We’re not here every single day; Monday mornings are typically our big clean-up days,” says Kali Sherrill.

Sherrill explains that beyond excessive litter, they have observed various acts of vandalism affecting everything from bathrooms to pavilions and even swing sets.

“I never understand why people would want to destroy something so beautiful. It’s our tax dollars that help create this,” she adds.

One of the most visible signs of vandalism is the number of bullet holes found in park structures and signs.

“We have a significant problem with bullet holes, especially at the rock itself,” Sherrill explains.

“You can see that the pavilion has been riddled with bullet holes, which the county will have to replace. The road signs along the route are also shot up, causing significant concerns,” says Sgt. Mencl.

This issue may be linked to nearby old gravel pits, which are popular among locals for target practice.

“We find a lot of brass and shotgun shells left on the ground, along with pop bottles, glass, and beer cans. This indicates that people are coming out here to shoot and drink, then leaving their waste behind,” notes Mencl.

If visitors don’t start cleaning up after themselves, county officials warn that they may have to limit access to the beloved landmark.

“It may be perpetuated by a few individuals, but if this continues, the masses may suffer, potentially leading to the closure of locations like this, similar to what happened at Indian Springs,” says Sgt. Ken Mencl.

No decisions have been made regarding future access to Balanced Rock. In the meantime, officials urge visitors to do their part when enjoying the rock, the park, or the gun range: If you pack it in, please pack it out.