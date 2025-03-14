American flags restored after vandalism incident at Cloverdale Overpass

BOISE, Idaho — Thirty-two American flags are once again lining the bridge at the Cloverdale Overpass after an act of vandalism earlier this week.

Idaho Transportation Department crews joined Jacob Thurber and Anthony Hill, who have been maintaining the flags for years, to help replace the vandalized flags.

The flags have been flying at the overpass for years to memorialize three U.S. airmen who lost their lives in an accident on the interstate below in 2018.

Boise police are investigating the incident after finding more than 20 of the flags covered in blue spray paint. According to police, there is evidence that the nearby traffic lights were also tampered with prior to the vandalism. Anyone with photos or information is urged to call BDP at (208) 570-6000.