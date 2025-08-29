Founders Park opens in Jerome, marking first-ever green space in southern Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — Friday marked a historic day for the city of Jerome with the official opening of its newest park, Founders Park.

"Really, what this is, it's going to be a destination park," said Gary Warr, executive director of the Jerome Recreation District.

Founders Park marks first green space ever in southern Jerome

Residents of Jerome were all smiles as the city unveiled its latest asset, Founders Park, which is the first park ever built on the southern end of town.

"This park is built in an under served area; most of our park space is in the northern part of town. Now, having a 17-acre park in the southern end, with a lot of growth around us, it's going to be used by many people," Warr explained.

Founders Park features over 200 parking spots, a picnic area, restroom facilities, two soccer fields, and a large paved section designed to host food trucks and events.

The park will also have a playground, but that is not quite ready yet.

"We're in the midst of building a destination playground here. Unfortunately, due to the rain we received this week, we couldn't complete the bonded rubber surface, which has delayed its opening. We're about a week away from finishing the playground," Warr noted.

For Jerome Mayor David Davis, Founders Park represents positive growth for the community.

"It adds additional green space on the south side of our community, which we lacked. It's a 17-acre complex that was badly needed. We're very pleased with the progress we've made on it and the different amenities it will provide for the residents," Davis stated.

Named after the many founders of the Jerome area, Founders Park is quickly cementing its place in Jerome's history, with only a few more finishing touches and a couple more months of grass growth needed.

"Right now, everything is good; a year from now, it's going to be really, really good," Warr added.

The celebration on Friday wasn't limited to Founders Park; it also included the inaugural home games for both the men's and women's CSI soccer programs.

Following last year's games, which were held at Jerome High School, the Golden Eagles now have a home of their own.

