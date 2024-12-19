Fish and Game warns of Avian Flu potentially migrating to the Magic Valley

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Idaho wildlife officials are actively monitoring a small outbreak of Avian Influenza in the Treasure Valley, but what does that mean for the Magic Valley?



"It always occurs kind of naturally in the background in Idaho,” said Mike McDonald, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager.

Idaho serves as a vital stopover for migratory birds traveling from colder northern areas to their wintering grounds in warmer southern regions.

This annual influx of waterfowl makes the state vulnerable to avian influenza outbreaks, which can spread from immune and asymptomatic native bird populations to the susceptible migratory ones passing through.

"Some of those birds don't necessarily have any immunity, particularly younger birds,” said McDonald.

As we previously reported, state wildlife officials are currently observing a small outbreak in the Treasure Valley.

"Right now, we've seen a pretty good outbreak of AI, Avian Influenza, in light geese in western Idaho,” said McDonald.

As of last week, Fish and Game has reported approximately 3,000 confirmed Avian Flu-related deaths.

"3,000 in the big scheme of things, relative to light geese, won't really be a blip on the radar,” added McDonald.

The biggest threat Avian Influenza poses to Idaho is in the agricultural industry. Farms dedicated to raising poultry and other waterfowl are more susceptible to large outbreaks.

While authorities in southwest Idaho work to contain the outbreak, those in south-central Idaho remain vigilant for potential cases, urging local hunters and landowners to be alert.

"No indication that it has spread outside the southwest region at this point but we're going to be continuing to monitor, and we could use the public's assistance in that regard,” said McDonald. “If they do see a mortality event, please let us know."

As for what to look for?

"Typically, what you're going to see is a bird that's lethargic, drooping head, won't move when approached, pretty good telltale signs that it's not feeling very good,” said McDonald.

If you encounter an animal displaying symptoms of bird flu, contact your local Fish and Game office as soon as possible.