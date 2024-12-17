Avian Influenza confirmed in Treasure Valley, testing being done in CJ Strike area

NAMPA, Idaho — Avian Influenza has been detected in multiple spots in the Treasure Valley in snow geese migrating from the Arctic Circle to California. Idaho is an important stopover for migration patterns and those with backyard chickens need to be aware.



Roughly two weeks ago the Wildlife Health Lab confirmed the presence of Avian Influenza.

It may be deep into December but for our fowl friends, the migration to warmer temperatures is still underway.

If you find dead poultry, limit your contact with it, wear gloves and a mask, and dispose of it by double-bagging it and throwing it in your regular trash.

To report a mass die-off of 20+ birds, you can follow this link to the Idaho Fish & Game Reporting website.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Idaho Fish & Game's Brian Pearson tells Idaho News 6, "Roughly two weeks ago our Wildlife Health Lab confirmed the presence of avian influenza on some samples that they took from snow geese at Lake Lowell."

It may be deep into December but for our fowl friends, the migration to warmer temperatures is still underway as snow geese make their way from the Arctic Circle to the Golden State. The Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge is one of the many pit stops along the migration superhighway.

I pointed out, "That's kind of the point of Deer Flat is to be a refuge for those types of birds."

"Yeah, certainly," Pearson agrees, "And Idaho in general is a pretty important stopover habitat for migrating waterfowl."

This season there have been mass die-offs of snow geese at Lake Lowell, Parma, and Fort Boise due to avian influenza. Testing is being done right now in the CJ Strike area.

Fish & Game says that last winter, over 30,000 migrating waterfowl were tallied at Lake Lowell alone. While recreators aren't being recommended to avoid the areas, it is important to take precautions, especially hunters.

"The people that really need to have more concern are the folks that have backyard flocks of chickens," Pearson adds, "If they've got pet birds or backyard flocks, definitely take some additional precautions."

If you find dead poultry, limit your contact with it, wear gloves, and a mask, and dispose of it.

"The sooner you can get it off, you know, the landscape, I suppose the better. But double bag it, throw it in the trash. and just your normal trash. And that is an appropriate way to dispose of it," Pearson says.

