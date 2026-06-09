Dry Creek Bridge, Milner Dam set to receive nearly $21 million in federal infrastructure funding

MURTAUGH, Idaho — Two of South-Central Idaho's oldest pieces of infrastructure are in line for major upgrades, backed by nearly $21 million in federal funding.

The funding was secured by Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson through Community Project Funding included in the 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill, which passed the House Appropriations Committee.

WATCH: Nearly $21M in federal funds targets Dry Creek Bridge and Milner Dam upgrades in South-Central Idaho.

$21M in federal funds targets Milner Dam, Dry Creek Bridge upgrades

The first project allocates $5.8 million to replace the Dry Creek Bridge along Highway 30, just east of Murtaugh.

Built in the mid-1930s, the nearly 100-year-old concrete arched bridge stretches 60 feet. It will be replaced with a new 111-foot-long structure, with work expected to begin in 2027.

The second project directs $15 million toward rehabilitation efforts at Milner Dam near Burley.

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Built from 1903 to 1905, Milner Dam serves as the headgates for both the Twin Falls Canal Company and the Northside Canal Company. The new funding will be used to repair and rehabilitate the dam to ensure continued flood protection for surrounding communities.

Simpson said the work at Milner Dam is critical for the region.

"During this critical time for water in our state, repairing and rehabilitating Milner Dam is of utmost importance for several southeastern Idaho rural communities. Advancing this funding will benefit 500,000 acres of irrigated farmland, support local residents and jobs, and ensure that future generations have access to safe drinking water," Simpson said.

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