BOISE, Idaho — A Dietrich High School freshman remains hospitalized in Boise after suffering a significant spinal cord injury during a football game last Friday. He and his parents are taking it one day at a time.

"Yesterday was a really good day; he was up, smiling, and laughing," said Denise Hanson, Bryce Hanson's mother.

Bryce Hanson's parents talk about their son's condition and recovery

Dietrich football player remains hospitalized; family grateful for the support they've received

In a game against their community rival, Richfield, Bryce went in for a routine tackle. That's when every football family's worst nightmare occurred.

"A blocker hit him, pushed him to the side, and knocked him into his own teammate, causing him to hit his head on his teammate's hip. This collapsed his neck and broke it," explained Trent Hanson, Bryce's father.

Doctors in Boise confirmed that Bryce suffered a fracture of the C4 and C5 vertebrae, as well as a ligament displacement in the C6 and C7 vertebrae.

Bryce underwent surgery, which the doctors deemed a success.

He is now awake and able to communicate with his family and friends. He even welcomed a special visit from his teammates.

"Our Dietrich boys actually brought his uniform, and we have it hanging above his bed so he can see it at all times, reminding him that he has people behind him," said Denise.

"Some of his really good friends were on the opposing team, and they reached out too and came to see him," Trent added.

"Their team came up and our boys came up. It was probably the first smile we had seen on his face that week," Denise said.

Communities across Idaho are now organizing fundraising events to help cover medical costs during Bryce's recovery. The support from the community means the world to the Hansons.

"This young man always looks to help others, and now it's coming back to him because so many people from all over southern Idaho—and not just Idaho—have come together to help us," said Trent.

"It's almost overwhelming, not in a bad sense. It just makes me emotional because we're not that special of people, but our son is. I think that's what really matters: that Bryce is an amazing human being, and I believe others see that," Denise shared.

The Hansons say it's too early to know a recovery timeline, but doctors indicate that everything looks good so far.

For anyone interested in helping with medical costs, you can donate at any local First Federal Bank by mentioning that you are donating to the medical costs for Bryce Hanson.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.