Dierkes Lake opens, ending months of construction at Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions, and it is now easier for everyone to access.

"The park is there for people to come and enjoy, providing a nice smooth ride to get there," said Wendy Davis, director of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation.

Since last November, the Twin Falls Parks Department has been revitalizing the pathway to their shining gem, Shoshone Falls.

"We opened the park road and Shoshone Falls road in April, and now the road up to Dierkes and the new pathway are also open," Davis continued.

Over the winter, crews blasted rock, expanded curbsides, laid new asphalt, and created an entirely new roadway for visitors to the "Niagara of the West."

"People really enjoy the new feel of the road; it's smoother and feels a bit wider," Davis said. "The road up to Dierkes has a similar smooth feel, and the transition to the road that goes down to Shoshone Falls is now much better."

The roughly $3 million project also includes the initial phase of a new footpath connecting Dierkes Lake and Shoshone Falls.

"It goes from the Dierkes Lake parking lot down to the junction," Davis explained. "It includes a bridge with a little waterfall flowing beneath it. In a future phase, we'll cross the road and connect it to the park with the rest of that trail."

I spoke with a few locals experiencing the new path for the very first time.

"I love it! This is my first time on it. We parked at Dierkes, hiked around, and then came down to check out the trail. It's such a nice addition," said Lori Egan, a Twin Falls resident.

"This part is really cool, especially the little bridge. It's quiet now, but I'm sure that once more people discover it, that won’t be the case," said Deb Haman, another resident.

It took seven months to complete, but the city believes the final product speaks for itself.

"Oh my gosh, it was harder than we thought it would be. Keeping people off the trails going in and out of the park has been quite a challenge. So, it's really nice to finally say, 'Okay, come on back,'" Davis added.

Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake are open all summer long, from dawn to dusk. It costs $5 per car to enter, and season passes are available.

