Shoshone Falls is ready for the summer crowds with a new rebuilt road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The wait is finally over: after months of construction, the road to Shoshone Falls is now open, just as water levels on the Snake River begin to crank up to peak flow.

Tourists and locals can once again enjoy the breathtaking views of one of Idaho’s most iconic natural wonders.

"It's a very busy place," said Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director. "And it is certainly one of the crowning jewels in the park system for sure."

Gone is the white-knuckle hairpin turn on the road down into the canyon, a virtual single-lane that regularly sees large vehicles, trailers, campers, boats and RVs. The $3,000,000 road reconstruction included a reduction of the rocky outcropping, making a two-lane road with a more gradual curve and increased visibility possible.

Mike Jander from Houston, Texas, arrived in Twin Falls with his wife for a special trip a decade after his family had visited the area.

"We just got lucky," Jander said. "I checked into the hotel and asked the guy, 'How do I get to Shoshone Falls?' He says, 'Well, the road's closed.' And then he checked, he said, 'No, it's open. You can go down there.'

Each summer, Shoshone Falls attracts around 200,000 visitors from across the nation, with license plates from states such as California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Arizona, and Texas readily seen in the parking lot.

"I was nervous because I like the natural feel," Davis said about the construction project. "This road, and the way they did it, when I got down here, it just looks clean, and it looks like it fits. It's good."

Visitor Corrina Zinn told Idaho News 6 she stopped off on her way from Arizona to Oregon.

"We were just driving through and we got told about it,' Zinn said. "We were like 'why not see a cool waterfall?'"

