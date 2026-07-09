Declaration of Independence read aloud at Shoshone Falls on its 250th anniversary

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Declaration of Independence was read aloud at the Shoshone Falls overlook on the rim of the Snake River Canyon Wednesday as part of a global America 250 celebration called the Spirit of America.

WATCH: The Declaration of Independence was read aloud at Shoshone Falls Wednesday, 250 years after its first public reading in 1776

Declaration of Independence read at Shoshone Falls on 250th anniversary

July 8 marks 250 years since the document that cemented American independence was first read aloud publicly in 1776.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident – that all men are created equal –"

The Declaration of Independence set the path for the colonies and gave a young nation a chance to forge a new direction in human history.

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Kevin Brown, a historically dressed member of the Sons of the American Revolution whose family history traces back to the era of rebellion against the British Crown, said the Declaration represented a defining moment for his ancestors.

"To me it was the start of this county, it was the day that we said that we are not under the king anymore, we're not under Britian, we're going to start our own county and were going to find our own way forward," Brown said.

Idaho State Historian HannaLore Hein said the first public reading of the Declaration was one of the most significant days in American history, bringing the words and the fight of the Founding Fathers to ordinary people.

"And so, in reading it out loud, they were really staking a claim on what they believed in and what they were fighting for," Hein said.

The reading at Shoshone Falls was one of thousands taking place around the world on the same day as part of the America 250 celebration.

"Same day, same time – and I think that shows that there is more unity across our county and around the world than maybe on display," Hein said.

Following the reading, members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe honored the crowd with traditional music, blessing the water of the Snake River and 250 years of American independence.

"No matter what, we're all here - we're Americans... 250... that's good – I'm glad we're here representing our tribe and helping you guys out," a Shoshone-Bannock Tribe leader said.

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