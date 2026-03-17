CSI legend Randy Rogers is retiring after 24 seasons coaching Golden Eagles women's basketball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Randy Rogers, one of the most decorated coaches in College of Southern Idaho history, is retiring at the end of this season after 24 years leading the Golden Eagles Women's Basketball program.

The announcement came last Friday after CSI defeated Salt Lake Community College 65-46, clinching the program's fifth Region 18 championship in six years and earning a berth in the NJCAA Women's National Tournament.

WATCH: After 24 seasons and 13 championships, CSI coach Randy Rogers is retiring — but not before one last run at a national title.

After 24 seasons and 13 championships, CSI coach Randy Rogers is retiring — but not before one last run at a national title.

CSI Athletic Director Daequon Montreal stopped the post-game celebration to break the news to the crowd.

"For those of you who don't know, this is the last game on this court for Coach Rogers. Coach Rogers is going to be retiring at the end of the season— what a way to send this guy out! 24 years!!!!" exclaimed Montreal.

Rogers' career numbers speak for themselves: 24 seasons, 11 SWAC Coach of the Year awards, 13 Region 18 championships, and a career record of 589-186. Despite the accolades, Rogers was quick to deflect the credit.

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"I don't know how many championships. I really don't know for sure," Rogers said. "It's not me, it's the players— just the players."

After the final buzzer, Rogers lingered on the court with his family and Golden Eagle fans, taking in the moment.

"We have the best fans anywhere in the country for junior college. They come out and support no matter what. I've got a lot of special kids come through, a lot of coaches, but it's going to be hard. I'm leaving when I'm enjoying it — as much as I can enjoy it," added Rogers.

His wife, Ida Rogers, said she is proud of everything her husband has built at CSI.

"I'm really excited for him. He has left a real legacy here at CSI — he has built a great program, something that he can really be proud of, and I'm proud of him for the work he has put into it and for all the lives of the girls that he has blessed — with the players, the coaches, the fans— it's just been a pleasure," Ida Rogers said.

Assistant coach Reggie Larry said the locker room wants him to stay — but acknowledges the send-off was fitting.

"Man, we want him to stay," said Larry. "It was great that this team was here to do what they could to send him off on a high note in front of this crowd," Larry said.

As for what comes next, Rogers joked about staying close to the game he loves.

When I asked Rogers about his post-retirement plans, he didn't rule out a return to the sideline — even at the youth level.

"Yeah! I'll go coach some 3rd-grade girls!" Rogers said.

Rogers and the Lady Golden Eagles still have unfinished business. CSI earned the No. 7 overall seed in the NJCAA Women's National Tournament and will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, March 24-31.

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