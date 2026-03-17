The Golden Eagles are going dancing — and they're bringing both teams!

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho is making history in 2026 by sending both the men's and women's basketball programs to their respective NJCAA National Tournaments!

The NJCAA is the junior college equivalent of the NCAA tournament, otherwise known as March Madness.

The Golden Eagles Women's Basketball Team earned the #7 overall seed after winning out in the Region 18 tournament. There, they beat Snow College and Salt Lake Community College back-to-back to earn their NJCAA berth.

Now, the CSI Women's Basketball Team will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where they'll compete in their half of the NCJAA tournament, which takes place from March 24-31.

The CSI Men's Basketball Team is also tournament-bound after they knocked off the #1 team, Snow College, twice to close out the season.

They then proceeded to execute a comeback for the ages during the District Playoff, where they won in overtime against Arizona-based Cochise College to lock up the #2 overall seed in the men's half of the NCJAA tournament, which takes place in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 22-28.

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