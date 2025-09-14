CSI celebrates 60 years in the Magic Valley at annual Eagle Fest open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Saturday, it was time to celebrate with Eagle Fest, where golden eagles—new and old—gathered to wish CSI a happy 60th birthday.

“Happy birthday, CSI!” shouted a group of CSI students.

For 60 years, the College of Southern Idaho has provided opportunities for higher education to the working-class communities of South-Central Idaho.

WATCH: CSI turns 60 with Eagle Fest celebration!

“It's amazing; it really is amazing. It's been interesting to watch the growth, especially just in the last 10 years,” said Leah Scrimpcher, a CSI student.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the college partnered with its annual Eagle Fest open house, welcoming the entire community to tour the campus and explore everything CSI has to offer.

“This is a huge event for us. It's special because we want to show the community why we're here, what we have, and to listen to the community. This is the first time we are doing it on our anniversary, which makes it really special,” said Jonathan Lord, the vice president of student affairs at CSI.

Lord believes that Eagle Fest was the perfect way for the community to see just how much the college has grown in 60 years.

“All of our programs try to come out and highlight what they do, giving a sense of what they are creating, how they're teaching, and what students can gain in terms of outcomes and learning skills, possibly even leading to future jobs,” he stated.

He added that CSI has always been dedicated to being a resource for the community, offering high-demand education and training from day one for nearly every industry in the Magic Valley.

“If it weren't for the community over these 60 years, CSI would be nothing. We pride ourselves on being able to adapt and relate to what the community needs and where it is going. Celebrating 60 years shows that this community is behind us, supports us, and challenges us to improve at every turn,” said Lord

From humble beginnings as a community college to now offering bachelor's degrees through partnerships with other Idaho universities, CSI is a crucial resource and lifeline for many in the Magic Valley.

With significant expansion projects underway, particularly across the canyon in Jerome, CSI is poised for another 60 years of growth, continuously adapting to the ever-evolving needs of the times.

