Could the Magic Valley get its own engineered surf wave on the Snake River?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A group of whitewater enthusiasts is hoping to secure approval to build a recreational whitewater feature on the Snake River at Auger Falls Park in Twin Falls.

Justin Smith with the Magic Valley Whitewater Coalition said the area has amazing whitewater, but lacks beginner-friendly spots for learning.

"We have amazing white water here in the Magic Valley," Smith said. "We have a lot of intermediate, advanced white water, and not as much like the easy, good learning spots, and so this will be a great spot for intro for beginner kayakers."

On Tuesday, Smith took whitewater enthusiasts and surf wave engineers to tour the potential site. He pointed to successful projects elsewhere in Idaho as examples of what could work in Twin Falls.

"There's a successful surf wave project in Boise, there's also one in Horseshoe Bend, Cascade, and Salmon, Idaho," Smith said. The wave projects also work for kayaks, paddleboards, and rafts, he said.

The idea to build a surf wave in Twin Falls is not new, but it has recently been gaining momentum among local paddlers.

"We've been talking about it forever," said Kyle Keegan, who has been paddling in the Magic Valley for 30 years.

Keegan said the current whitewater options are not what they once were in the area.

"And we have so many canals around here that used to have white water spots, and then they got diverted, so everything around here feels like it always gets taken away," Keegan said.

Engineers say the river's minimum flow of 500 cubic feet per second is ideal for a year-round surf feature. Economic studies show similar projects generate millions in visitor spending.

Boise's whitewater park attracts about 75 surfers per day during the summer.

"They have 1000 people that surf it routinely," Smith said. "They also have hundreds of people come from across the country just to surf their wave."

The coalition is now gathering community input and studying engineering feasibility for the project.

"I think it would be really cool just getting everybody out here, and for us, you know, getting more people in the community out paddling," Keegan said.

Any engineered wave on the Snake River would require federal and state permits as well as full community involvement.

