BOISE, Idaho — Phase two of the Boise Whitewater Park opened five years ago, but the expert wave (Phase II) that was the highlight of that project never worked as intended.

Since opening day, there has been a lawsuit filed by the City of Boise against the designer of the wave.

Boise Parks and Rec brought in the designer of Phase I, and after a significant amount of work this past winter, the wave is open all the time.

Check out the video to see Annie Chamberlain slay the expert wave

"The best it's ever been." Surfers ride the expert wave at the Boise Whitewater Park

"Oh yeah, this is the best it has ever been," said Annie Chamberlain. "It’s basically we went from having a food truck that would pull up and you would get two hours of some really tasty bites to having an all-you-can-eat surfing buffet."

In past years the wave technicians put together monitored sessions because the hydraulic behind the wave could become dangerous as the water levels change. However, on Sunday morning, there weren't big lines like there were in past years during the monitored sessions.

"It’s insane, it is so much fun," said Chamberlain. "The wave technicians are amazing they have been able to shape a wave that is open all the time and it has been worth the wait."

Annie Chamberlain told me she liked the wave best at 1,400 cubic feet per second, but she also says that depends on your skill level and your preference as a surfer. Right now, the river is flowing at 985 cfs, and it provides a place of zen for Chamberlain.

"It is a spiritual feeling for me, it’s being connected to nature," said Chamberlain. "You are going fast and it’s the only thing you can be thinking about. You can’t be thinking about work, your kids, or your problems. All of that goes out the window and you are present in the moment, you are in the flow."

Phase II of the Whitewater Park is now working as intended with a beginner bottom wave, an intermediate middle wave, and the expert wave up top. Now, there's something for everyone at the whitewater park.

"Dude, this is awesome," said Casey O'neill of Phoenix, Arizona, who was playing on the bottom wave with his kids. "To have this in your town where you can jump in the water on your surfboard, boogie board, or bring your kayak down here is awesome."

The City of Boise wasn't able to finish all the work they intended to do this winter before the water showed up so there will be more adjustments coming ahead of next summer.

This summer the expert wave is steep with staff on site from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The rest of the time it is more of a flat wave more suitable for a variety of skill levels.