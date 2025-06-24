Congressman Mike Simpson advances funding for new fire station in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson's proposal to establish a new fire station in Buhl has been advanced through committee.

The initiative is included in the Fiscal Year 2026 Appropriations Bill for Agriculture, Rural Development, and the Food and Drug Administration, which would earmark more than $3.3 million in funding for the project.

“The Buhl Rural Fire Protection District does not currently have a fire station that meets the community's needs,” said Rep. Simpson in a press release. “From not being centrally located to lacking sufficient space to house all necessary apparatus, a new fire station is needed to ensure the safety of residents."

RELATED: Several families displaced after Buhl apartment fire

The Buhl Rural Fire Protection District Station Project plans to construct a new fire station centrally located within the fire district. The facility aims to have six equipment bays that will house new equipment such as engines, wildland brush trucks, and incident command vehicles.

"This accomplishment would not be possible without the support of Congressman Simpson and his staff, and we are happily anticipating to start the construction and have a home for the Buhl Rural Fire Protection District," ,” said Andrew Stevens, Fire Chief of the Buhl Rural Fire Protection District.

While some claim that initiatives like these are "wasteful earmarks", Simpson says that Community Project Funding provides opportunities for Members of Congress to bring tax dollars back home for state priorities.

"I am proud to support some of Idaho's finest and will continue fighting to ensure this critical funding makes it across the finish line," said Rep. Simpson.