Several families displaced after Buhl apartment fire

BUHL, Idaho — Several Buhl families were left without a home after an apartment complex fire. Now, the Red Cross is helping them get back on their feet.

Katie Rutherford

Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. fire officials responded to Meadowbrook Apartments in Buhl on Clear Lakes Road for a fire. The fire was extinguished by the Buhl fire department with help from neighboring agencies, and the Idaho State Fire Marshal began their investigation on Monday.

The Idaho State Fire marshal said the majority of the fire was limited to the attic space, but the blaze caused many families to leave their belongings behind and get out fast.

Krista Butterworth

“It really sucks honestly. I’m just trying not to stress about it,” said Isaiah Martinez, one of the residents who lost his apartment in the fire. “I'm just trying to be strong for my daughter you know, and just get through it.

Jake Brasil

Martinez and about 19 other clients from Meadowbrook are currently able to stay at a hotel in Twin Falls with assistance from the Red Cross. Martinez said he lost pretty much everything he had in the fire.

Katie Rutherford

“I assumed that they were going to get it under control,” said Martinez. “I did not really put too much effort into getting stuff out you know, and it ended up blowing up more than I thought.”

Katie Rutherford

The fire is still under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal, who said about 16 residences were affected.

Jake Brasil

“We are anticipating another investigator from one of the federal agencies to assist us in determining the origin and cause of this fire,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.

Krista Butterworth

No injuries were reported, and the Buhl Fire Department thanks the community for their cooperation.