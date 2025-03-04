Twin Falls reaches facility agreement agreement with TFSD

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls and the Twin Falls School District have reached an agreement to clarify ownership of various recreational facilities near Twin Falls High School, aiming to facilitate future improvements.

The agreement will see the City of Twin Falls take full ownership of the city pool by obtaining the land it's built on, while the Twin Falls School District will maintain full control over the softball fields.

This decision is expected to streamline the process for making necessary upgrades, including a planned $1.2 million investment by the city for the pool with plans to expand and upgrade the locker rooms.

"We see this as a win-win situation for both the city and the Twin Falls School District," said Ryan Bowman from the Twin Falls School District.

The city pool, which is part of the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department, is situated on land owned by the school district. This has led to complications in the past regarding improvements and investments.

Under the new agreement, the city will gain full ownership of the pool, the land it occupies, as well as the adjoining parking lot.

This move is intended to provide the city with the assurance needed to invest public funds into the property.

The Twin Falls School District will retain control over the softball fields, which are used by the Twin Falls High School Softball Program.

These fields, although managed by the city as community recreation fields, are located on school district land.

Before the agreement is finalized, land surveys will need to be completed. Additionally, the school district will have the first right of refusal if the city decides to sell the property in the future.

With both the city and the school district benefiting from this agreement, it marks a significant step towards enhancing recreational facilities in Twin Falls.

The collaboration is expected to lead to improved amenities for the community.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.