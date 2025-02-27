Idaho Department of Agriculture initiates second round of treatment to combat invasive Quagga Mussels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Agriculture has initiated a new round of treatment to combat invasive quagga mussels along the Snake River in Twin Falls.

This week, the agency began a second small-scale treatment using potassium chloride, also known as potash, to target the invasive species in areas not directly connected to the river.

"This is like a secondary treatment; less impact than what we saw in the fall," said Susan Switzer from the Twin Falls Department of Environmental Quality.

Last year, the Idaho Department of Agriculture used chelated copper to treat certain sections along the Snake River. This year's treatment focuses on pools and ponds that are deep and not connected to the river, where quagga mussels can thrive.

Potassium chloride has been shown to be an effective treatment for mussels, causing mortality in as little as two days. However, the long-term impact on water quality remains uncertain.

"We're actually continuously monitoring the river and working with other Federal and State agencies to do sampling," said Switzer.

The treatment will last for 15 days and will not affect public access to the Twin Falls area of the Snake River. Nevertheless, boat inspections and hot washes remain mandatory to prevent the spread of the mussels.

State agencies are optimistic about the results of the treatment, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing the invasive species issue.

"We did a great job as state agencies coming together and working on this project," added Switzer..