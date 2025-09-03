Centennial Park closed for parking lot upgrades; will re-open for 9/11 memorial weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of Twin Falls' most popular parks for accessing the Snake River is currently closed for major parking lot upgrades.

"Unfortunately, when you undertake a project like this, you have to close the park," said Kali Sherrill, Director of TFC Parks and Waterways.

Over the last few years, Centennial Park has undergone significant improvements.

These enhancements include a new Twin Falls County Search and Rescue boathouse and a major state and county-funded Quagga Mussel hot wash station.

Now, Twin Falls County is working to upgrade the rest of the park to meet the same standards.

"Currently, we're just trying to keep up with the demand; it is a very much-loved park. The Roy Raymond Pavilion needs new parking, and the boat trailer parking was needing some repair work done," said Sherrill.

As of Tuesday, the park is completely closed to the public, and crews have begun removing the old parking lot surface.

So, how long will the park be off-limits?

"What I've been told is that it will take about four to six weeks to complete the work, aiming for the middle to end of October," said Sherrill.

However, with the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial just a week away, Twin Falls County will pause construction and reopen the park for a long weekend, allowing the public to gather, celebrate, and remember the lives lost on that tragic day.

"We didn’t want to interrupt the 9/11 memorial, especially with the large flag they place across the bridge. Therefore, we will reopen the park on September 11th, and it will be accessible through the 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th, with access to the river," said Sherrill.

If you plan to visit Centennial Park to view the flag from the riverbank, please keep in mind that the area is still a construction zone.

"You only have that one weekend. The downside is that parking will be quite limited, so visitors should be mindful of the scarce parking situation," Sherrill advised.

During the 9/11 Memorial Weekend, the park will be open to all watercraft; however, navigating the under-construction parking lot with a large boat trailer may be challenging.

Additionally, all state watercraft inspection rules and regulations will still apply.

