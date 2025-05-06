Cassia County Museum looks to restore a unique piece of American history

BURLEY, Idaho — Hidden among an impressive collection of antiques and artifacts is a massive project focused on preserving a unique piece of local history.

“This is our late 1800s passenger train car. It was built in the Midwest, originally as a hunting car for a private group. They took it out for their hunting trips, and we have pictures of birds hanging up on the side of it,” said Tosha Pincock, Cassia County Museum Curator.

After its hunting days and a brief stint as a personal travel car in Arizona, the train car eventually made its way to Cassia County. And that’s where the story gets a little weird.

“It somehow ended up in Declo, Idaho, from a man who ran a freak show. He supposedly showcased the mummy of John Wilkes Booth as part of his attraction,” Pincock explained.

After being abandoned, the museum acquired the car in the 1970s. “And they built the building around it in the 1980s,” Pincock added.

Now, after years of waiting, the museum is actively looking to preserve this unique piece of American history.

“We are currently in the beginning stages of trying to restore it. We received a grant to conduct a second assessment on it. We’re in the process of cleaning all the modern aspects away so they can get a better idea of what it’s supposed to be, so we can start the restoration process,” explained Pincock.

Along with providing the museum insight into what is missing, the assessment will also estimate the cost of bringing the train car back to life.

Museum curator Tosha Pincock tells me they estimate the price tag to be at least $300,000, which for this small museum is no small sum.

“It’s going to be a long process; we need donations to fund this project. I’m sure we will be applying for grants continuously to secure more funding, but it’s going to be a costly restoration,” Pincock said.

If you're interested in learning more about this restoration project and how you can help, or if you're simply looking for something fun to do in Burley that won’t break the bank, the Cassia County Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.