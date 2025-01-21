Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls nominated among top 20 best in USA Today's Readers' Choice Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls has been nominated as one of the 20 best planetariums in USA Today's Readers' Choice Award, standing alongside venues in major cities like Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

"Yes, we've been nominated as one of the 20 best planetariums in USA Today's Readers' Choice Award," said Rick Greenawald.

Since its relocation to the CSI Herrett Center in 1995, the Faulkner Planetarium has provided the Twin Falls community with 30 years of educational and entertaining experiences.

This nomination highlights its dedication to excellence and its ability to compete with larger institutions nationwide.

"It's an incredible honor," said Rick Greenawald, the planetarium's director. "These planetariums are great planetariums all across the country and they're colleagues, and to be recognized among the best in a community like southern Idaho, it shows that we can have great things just like the major cities do."

For planetarium director Rick Greenawald, who has managed the planetarium since opening day, it's an honor in itself to appear on a list alongside these other major attractions.

"Most of the other planetariums are in major US cities like Washington D.C. at the Air and Space Museum; New York City, the American Museum of Natural History, Denver, Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory. So, we're kind of the little place that could," said Greenawald.

Jessica Agundez, a second-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, frequently uses the planetarium as an educational tool for her students.

"We like to bring our kiddos to the planetarium because we get to watch videos that go with our curriculum," she said. "So, it's pretty fun that we get to bring what we see here to school and build it together."

Currently in fifth place, the Faulkner Planetarium is calling on the community to vote before the Feb. 10 deadline.

Voting for the USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for Best Planetarium in the Nation is up to communities to show as much support as possible.

"Who knows...? New York City, they're behind us right now," Greenawald said. "We can do it and we're counting on you."

If you want to vote for the Faulkner Planetarium, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.