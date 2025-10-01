Cassia County breaks ground on new office building, bringing many departments together

BURLEY, Idaho — It’s just an old building and a parking lot now, but soon it will be home to Cassia County’s newest office complex, bringing multiple departments under one roof for the first time.

WATCH: Cassia County gathers for groundbreaking for new county office building

Under one roof: Cassia County breaks ground on new office building

“We don't need to say 'anticipate'; we know growth is going to happen, and we're trying to be prepared for that growth,” said Leonard Beck, Cassia County Commissioner.

For Commissioner Beck, that preparation means constructing a new county-budgeted two-story office complex, which will cost $13.5 million and cover 30,000 square feet.

“We're just grateful for the area we live in and want to make it as convenient as we can,” said Leonard Beck, Cassia County Commissioner.

The project will consolidate multiple vital departments, which are currently spread out over various buildings— into one location.

"It will house the auditors' department, the treasurer's department, the assessor's department, the elections department, and IT,” said Leonard Beck, Cassia County Commissioner.

For Cassia County resident Ben Nelson, this new building represents a major improvement over the current departmental housing issues that he and his neighbors encounter daily.

“It’s like one-stop shopping, I guess you could say. Rather than having to go from one building to another, I think it’s going to be a great improvement. I'm super excited about that,” said Ben Nelson, a Cassia County resident.

“We've had numerous residents ask why they have to go to different buildings. Through some conservative efforts and favorable interest rates, we were able to earmark money, and now this building will be constructed,” said Leonard Beck, Cassia County Commissioner.

Located between the courthouse and the judicial annex, the new building will fill a space that has seen better days.

For Ben, beyond the convenience, this new building signifies the growth of Cassia County.

“We know how important it is for people considering places like Burley or Cassia County to see that we have something that looks good. This is going to be a beautiful facility and a beautiful building, and it will show that we’re next-level—we’re not some little old town; we’re a modern place doing modern things,” said Ben Nelson, Cassia County resident.

Demolition and construction will begin immediately and are expected to be completed in the summer or fall of 2027.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.