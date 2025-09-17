Bruins and Riverhawks gather for Service Bowl Brunch ahead of big game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Beyond the sounds of pads popping, whistles blowing, and crowds cheering on Friday nights, the annual match-up between the Twin Falls Bruins and the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks has grown into one of the largest military and first responder appreciation weeks in Twin Falls.

It's called the Service Bowl. On Wednesday, players from both teams gathered at Canyon Ridge High School to sit, chat, and eat with veterans and local first responders for the Service Bowl Brunch.

WATCH: Riverhawks and Bruins celebrate military and local first responders before Service Bowl on Friday night

Bruins and Riverhawks gather for Service Bowl Brunch ahead of Friday nights big game

"For me, it just represents unity within the community," said Christian Perez, a Canyon Ridge Riverhawk.

Before the teams take the field on Friday night, high school players from both squads had the opportunity to connect with local first responders and military veterans over breakfast.

"We get to hear their stories and experience what they went through, which is super cool," said Reggie Farrer, a Twin Falls Bruin.

"Even though we have a big rivalry game this Friday, we’re all here just to talk with the vets, come together, and have fun," added Christian Perez.

For Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools Brady Dickinson, Service Bowl week is more than just a game — it's a chance for local students to participate in something bigger than football.

"I think it's a great way for our kids to really give back and interact with our first responders and veterans," Dickinson said.

For 24-year Army veteran Ryan Sattelberg, who recently moved to Twin Falls from New Mexico, Service Bowl week is something special.

"Having lived in military towns my entire life and coming here, where there aren’t many military connections, I have found Twin Falls and this event to be one of the most fulfilling opportunities to recognize service—not just for the military, but also for our first responders. It's been an incredible week," Sattelberg said.

As for the game on Friday night, historically, Twin Falls dominates the series. And while a new year means a new chance for both teams, that hasn't stopped the predictions.

"Of course! I'm going with Twin Falls; we've got it handled," said Reggie Farrer.

"Of course, we’re winning... I mean, come on," Christian Perez added.

"I'm predicting a very good game," said Brady Dickinson.

The big game is on Friday night (Sept. 19) at Twin Falls High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.