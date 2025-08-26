FILER, Idaho — It was a full day at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, with animals, vendors, and carnival rides taking their final positions, ready to welcome an estimated 70,000+ people over the next six days.

"We're currently fine-tuning everything and making sure everything is in place," said Lydia Buffington, Twin Falls County Fair Manager.

Boots, Chutes & Back To Our Roots! Twin Falls County Fair set to welcome the masses in Filer

"Last year we had 72,000 attendees, and we’re hoping for a similar turnout this year," said Buffington. "With the cooler weather, we expect people to come out."

In previous summers, temperatures have soared into the triple digits, but with wet weather in the forecast for the first few days and temperatures in the mid-80s the rest of the week, organizers believe this fair week is shaping up to be something special.

"The rain will be hit or miss, but it should help with the dust we usually deal with during the fair. Plus, we won’t have to worry as much about seasonal allergies this year!" Buffington said.

Over at the animal barns, goats, poultry, and longhorns have now settled in.

Fourteen-year-old Alyssa Miller from Buhl has shown her hens at the fair in the past, but this is her first year showing a rooster.

"He's a buff bantam Japanese with a black-tailed buff," she explained. "When you show them for showmanship, you demonstrate every part of your bird, showing that they don't have mites or lice, and covering every part, from head to toe, and from beak to toenail."

But it's not all about the rides and livestock. The exhibit buildings are already filled with impressive entries from some of Twin Falls County's best crafters, and the winning ribbons have already been awarded.

"Monday was judging day, today is for displaying entries, and tomorrow is the fair," said Melody Cameron, home arts building supervisor.

With only hours until the gates open, the Twin Falls County Fair is ready to help neighbors in the Magic Valley create lasting memories.

"That’s what it’s all about! I remember going to the fair as a kid, making memories, hanging out with friends, and enjoying good concerts," said Lydia Buffington.

The fair runs until Labor Day Monday, with gates opening at 7 a.m. every day.

