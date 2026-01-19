Billingsley Creek bridge replacement limits fishing and floating access through November

HARGERMAN, Idaho — A popular recreation spot in the Hagerman Valley will see limited access for most of 2025 as crews work to replace an aging bridge over Billingsley Creek.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Billingsley Creek South Boardwalk and Kayak Launch will be closed Monday through Friday, beginning January 26 through mid-November. The closure allows the local highway district to remove and replace the deteriorating bridge structure.

"I've been down here a handful of times – it's always been a really nice place – but a new bridge is in order, for sure," said Austin Worring, a local angler who frequently fishes the area.

The bridge replacement is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements across southern Idaho, where road construction and bridge projects are addressing aging structures on major thoroughfares and backcountry roads alike.

Worring, who enjoys trying different fishing locations around the Magic Valley, considers the Billingsley Creek bridge one of his favorite spots to cast a line. Despite the temporary inconvenience, he welcomes the upgrade.

"That's cool— they are putting time, money, and effort into our outdoor activities," Worring said.

The angler hopes the project will extend beyond just construction improvements to include better education about environmental stewardship.

"It makes me feel good, I think we need to preserve what we have here and not only that— educate people on picking up after themselves – not leaving trash around, respecting the land and the animals. It all goes hand in hand, and to see Fish & Game come out here, and the highway district, and do some much needed maintenance is great— makes me feel proud to be here," Worring said.

During the construction period, Idaho Fish & Game plans to keep the boardwalk and kayak launch open on weekends, with access available only from the south side.

The project represents one of many small but important infrastructure improvements happening throughout Idaho's rural areas, ensuring continued access to outdoor recreation opportunities.

