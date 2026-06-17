At $14.9 million, Canyon Springs Golf Course sale could reshape the future of the Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Canyon Springs Golf Course is on the market, and with it, the future of nearly 277 acres of canyon land in Twin Falls hangs in the balance.

The property, listed at $14.9 million, includes far more than an 18-hole golf course. It encompasses an operating aquaculture fish operation, an artisanal well producing 14,600,000 gallons a day, a clubhouse, waterfront property, the land where Perrine Coulee Falls, everything around Centennial Waterfront Park, and stretches nearly to below the visitor's center.

"It's 277 acres, and it has an operating fish operation, aquaculture; it has an artisanal well that produces 14,600,000 gallons a day. The clubhouse is there, the waterfront it there,the amenities are there," real estate agent Heidi Baldwin said.

WATCH: The 277-acre property includes a golf course, aquaculture operation, and canyon waterfront land.

Canyon Springs Golf Course for sale — what's next for the canyon?

Baldwin said interest in the property has been strong, with potential buyers ranging from those who want to keep it a golf course to others eyeing commercial development, residential development, or expanded recreational use.

"We've had a lot of people looking at it, we've had a lot of interest, and I would say 50% of them, at least, want to expand the recreational use down there," Baldwin said.

For Jerome resident Ruben Baeza, the prospect of commercial or residential development is unwelcome. He sees the land as one of the last free, accessible spaces in the area.

"Oh, that would kind of suck because that would really shut us out," Baeza said. "I think this is one of the last free things to do."

Baeza's vision for the property leans toward expanded public recreation.

"Maybe a larger park, more recreation, we've got it really tightened up right here, just more stuff to do," Baeza said. "They seem like they got a lot of this land and it would be nice for all that to be opened up for recreation, that would be awesome."

Golfers have a different perspective. For Filer resident Chad Walker, Canyon Springs is a community institution.

"I get it, a park would be great for the community too but I feel like this is a great golf course down here and they do a lot for the community," Walker said.

Walker said he believes there is room to grow while preserving what makes the course special.

"If I had the money to do it, I would buy it and just try to make it better and build around it – make it more for the public, maybe have a little swimming hole down there by the river – kind of like Blue Lakes but more access for people," Walker said.

Because the property is privately owned, whoever purchases it will have the right to determine its future use.

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