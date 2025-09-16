After years of community fundraising, Frontier Park restrooms near completion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Big changes at Frontier Park! The Twin Falls Rotary Club is approaching the final stages of a multi-year community project to replace the aging restroom facilities. The improvements are made possible by years of community fundraising and donations.

"It's been a long time, and we can't wait for it to open," said a pickleball player.

It has been six years since the Twin Falls Rotary Club, in partnership with the City of Twin Falls, began this community-funded project to update the restrooms at Frontier Park.

“Anyone who has been here in the last 50 years and has seen their kids play here knows that these restrooms needed to be redone,” said Jill Skeem of the Twin Falls Rotary Club.

Now, after years of delays, debates, and multiple design changes, the new bathroom is almost complete.

"It's been a lot of work... hopefully, people will love it" Skeem said. "We're very proud of it; it's been a long time coming. I always say a normal person probably would have quit four years ago... but we hung in there."

Frontier Park has long been home to Twin Falls Rec baseball and softball, but in recent years, the park has experienced a resurgence in popularity, particularly with the introduction of tournament-grade pickleball courts.

"In the past, people would tell me that the porta-potties were nicer than our restrooms, so I’m very excited for this year’s Father’s Day tournament, so they can see how beautiful the new restrooms are," Skeem added.

While not everyone agreed on the final design, members of the Twin Falls Pickleball Association are enthusiastic about the new addition.

"We needed a new facility. Jill Skeem spent a lot of her time and donation money to get the job done. It came together as a good community effort; it took a little while, but that’s the way it goes. There’s still some controversy over how it looks, but we have a new facility," said Ray Alberti, President of the Twin Falls Pickleball Association.

"I will be happy when it's over, and I'll be the first one to drink a large glass of water and GO!" said Skeem.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks, followed by a Rotary Club ribbon-cutting ceremony.

However, the facility will be closed for the winter season by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation in mid to late October and will reopen in the spring of 2026.

