A familiar face at the helm: Matthew Hicks sworn in as new Twin Falls Chief of Police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Much like the Twin Falls Fire Department, the Twin Falls Police Department has a new but familiar face at the helm.

On Monday night, the Twin Falls City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Matthew Hicks as the newest Chief of Police for the city.

Since 1993, Matthew Hicks has been a dedicated member of the Twin Falls Police Department. Starting as a patrol officer, he has worked his way up through the ranks and now leads the department as Police Chief.

“I am incredibly humble. This has been a long time coming for me. It’s been a career-long goal, and I absolutely feel prepared and ready to go,” said Chief Hicks.

Having spent the last 31 years at the Twin Falls Police Department, City Manager Travis Rothweiler believes Hicks is the ideal person to guide the department into the future.

“He has ingrained himself in our organizational culture. He has been a teacher and a leader, and he is considered a mentor and a friend by many,” Rothweiler commented.

“To be honest, it does not feel like 31 years; it doesn't even feel like half that. I love the people I work with and I love this community. Those 31 years have flown by, and I hope the next few years go very, very slowly because I really want to enjoy this,” Hicks added.

Days after the official retirement of Chief Craig Kingsbury, the Twin Falls City Council voted 7-0 to accept Hicks as the new chief, demonstrating significant trust in this longtime Twin Falls lawman.

“That trust does not go lightly with me; I like to think it's well-earned, but it weighs heavily on me to live up to that expectation. There are a lot of issues we need to resolve in the community, and thankfully, we have the right team and the right people in place. I believe in the trust they have in me, and I won't let them down,” Hicks said.

As for his agenda on day one, Hicks emphasized that it’s all about the community of Twin Falls.

“This is your police department; I just happen to be the Chief of Police. We need to know how we’re doing and what issues we need to address. If there’s anything we need to change, we will. We do not want to operate in a bubble; we need our community's support. That’s key for us, and it’s absolutely going to continue,” Hicks concluded.

