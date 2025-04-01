Mitchell Brooks sworn in as new Fire Chief for the City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Monday, Twin Falls City Council made the appointment official, as a well-known member of the Twin Falls Fire Department, Mitchell Brooks, was sworn in as the city’s 7th Fire Chief since the 1940s.

The city council chambers were packed as Chief Brooks received unanimous approval in a 7-0 vote.

With 25 years of experience in the fire department, Chief Brooks has worked his way up through various ranks, starting as a firefighter in 1999 and progressing to Driver, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Deputy Chief before attaining the title of Fire Chief.

“I started in 1999 and worked my way up. Now, I have the ultimate honor of serving as the Fire Chief,” said Chief Brooks.

He succeeds former Chief Les Kenworthy, who held the position for the last seven years. Brooks acknowledged the impact of Kenworthy’s leadership on his career, stating, “I spent seven years under that man, learning his techniques and how he ran the department. I have a lot of respect for him. My goal is to carry on what we had going and continue serving the public to the best of our ability.”

Looking ahead, Chief Brooks shared his vision for the future of the Twin Falls Fire Department.

“The future is bright. There are a few things I want to address, including some communication issues and operational matters that require improvement. We also want to focus on Community Risk Reduction,” he explained. “I believe we’re going to reach out to everyone in the community in some form.”

For Brooks, creating an environment in which his team can thrive is paramount. “I’m excited for my team and for them to learn new things. I’ll be there to guide them but also to step back and let them grow.”

Chief Brooks will begin his duties immediately and has a clear vision for the future.

“I know where we’re headed, and we have some good projects in the pipeline. I want to meet with the team to strengthen our bond, create a clear vision, and determine how we can serve the public at the highest level,” said Chief Brooks.

