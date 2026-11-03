7 Magic Valley school districts turn to voters to fill budget gaps on this election's ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Seven school districts across the Magic Valley are asking voters for help filling funding gaps over the next few years, with levy requests appearing on the ballot as voters head to the polls.

Here's a breakdown of what each district is asking for.

WATCH: Districts are asking voters to approve levies for salaries, safety, special needs and building upkeep. Here's what's on the ballot

7 Magic Valley school districts ask voters to fill funding gaps

Twin Falls School District

The Twin Falls School District is asking for $7.2 million a year for two years. Most of that money would go toward salaries and benefits, while some would also pay for safety and security.

The cost is $86 for every $100,000 of taxable value. This new levy replaces an old one at the same price, which means no change for taxpayers.

MORE INFO: Twin Falls school district asks voters to renew $7.2 million supplemental levy

Hansen School District

The Hansen district wants $290,000 a year. The money would help pay for a growing special needs program.

The cost is $121.57 for every $100,000 of value. Taxpayers would see a drop of $3.35 from the old levy.

MORE INFO: Hansen School District voters to decide on renewal of $290,000 supplemental levy on Nov. 3

Buhl School District

In Buhl, the district is asking for $1.25 million a year. Most of that money would go toward staffing.

The average cost is about $107 for every $100,000 of value.

Jerome School District

Over in Jerome County, the Jerome School District wants $1.75 million a year. The cost is $60 for every $100,000 of value, and this new levy replaces an old one at the same price.

Valley School District

The Valley School District is trying something different. It wants a five-year levy worth $300,000 a year, and that money would pay for upkeep at the aging rural school.

The cost is $74.81 for every $100,000 of value. Taxpayers there would see a drop of $26.61.

MORE INFO: Valley School District asks voters to renew plant facilities levy to cover growing maintenance costs

Gooding School District

In Gooding County, the Gooding School District wants $903,000 a year for two years. Most of that money would go toward teacher and staff salaries and benefits. The average cost is $93 for every $100,000 of value.

MORE INFO: Gooding voters asked to approve $903,000 supplemental school levy

Camas County School District

Finally, the Camas County district has two requests on the ballot.

The first, a $225,000 levy, replaces an old one at $70 for every $100,000 of value. That one means no change for taxpayers.

The second is a new $75,000-a-year levy. It would help pay for the district's music program.

In some cases, state tax relief will cover part or all of the cost. Check with your local county assessor to learn more.

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