Gooding voters asked to approve $903,000 supplemental school levy with no state tax relief on Nov. 3

GOODING, Idaho — Gooding voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to approve a 2-year, $903,000 supplemental school levy — one that will fall entirely on local taxpayers, with no state funding to offset the cost.

WATCH: Gooding voters will decide on a $903K school levy Nov. 3

Gooding school levy on November 3 ballot — taxpayers foot the full bill

The Gooding School District has had a recurring supplemental levy approved by voters since 2011.

Over the last two years, the levy had no taxable impact on residents, thanks to state tax relief dollars tied to House Bill 292.

Gooding School Superintendent David Carson said those funds are nearing an end.

"The last two years, our taxpayers haven't had to pay anything because of the tax relief dollars that we received from the state, House Bill 292," Carson said.

"Unfortunately, most school districts in Idaho are using supplemental levies because we just don't have enough dollars to go around to make it work, so supplemental levies are a way that we can use to fill in the gaps in funding that we don't receive from the state," he added.

Voters are being asked to approve the levy at a rate of $93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Gooding Senior Center Manager Kathy Molt said going from paying nothing to any amount is a significant ask for some in the community.

"For the seniors, they're all on a fixed income anyways, and I think just that even though it's not a huge amount, I think it will really affect them on a monthly basis," Molt said.

Carson said the funds are needed to maintain the current status quo.

"We are using these levy dollars in the same places as the current levy that we have," Carson said.

The levy would allocate:



$600,000 for salaries and benefits for teachers and staff

$36,000 for school resource officers, safety and security

$76,000 for classroom supplies and curriculum

$72,000 for technology devices and software

$100,000 for maintenance and transportation

Carson said the November timing also gives the district a strategic backup option.

"One of the reasons we're running this in November is if it doesn't pass, then we have another opportunity to run it again in May so we can get it passed before this current one expires," Carson said.

The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

Gooding School District

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