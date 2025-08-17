2025 Magic Valley Airshow kicks off with massive crowds and high-flying fun!

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — From high-flying aerobatics to historic World War II legends, and even the world-famous Blue Angels, the Magic Valley Airshow had it all.

The Magic Valley Airshow is back, giving residents of Southern Idaho the chance to see some of the rarest and fastest aircrafts in the world up close and personal.

WATCH: Legendary World War II torpedo bomber highlights the Magic Valley Airshow

Massive crowds gather for the first day of the Magic Valley Airshow

I caught up with Airshow Director Jim O'Donnell right before the opening ceremony.

“We’re excited, but we’ve got a lot of work to be done, and is being done; it’s part of putting on an airshow,” said Jim O'Donnell, Director of the Magic Valley Airshow.

This year's show features over five hours of aerial demonstrations from more than a dozen performers, including an F-35 demo team out of Hill Air Force Base and, of course, the headliner—the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

However, it wasn't just about the action in the sky above Twin Falls; the static displays were just as impressive.

One of the highlights was a legend of World War II naval aviation history.

“We're looking at a Grumman TBM Avenger, a World War II torpedo bomber that sank a lot of Japanese shipping during the war,” said Randal Kempf, an Avenger pilot.

At the airshow, you can get a close look at this piece of history for yourself.

“This is the front office where the pilot flies, with all of the controls. Everything is hydraulic, except for the flight controls. This is the radio operator's seat; there is a stick in the back we use for pilot familiarization, and a .50 caliber machine gun is right next to your left ear,” Randal Kempf explained.

One noticeable change at the airshow this year is the parking arrangement. The airshow has redesigned its parking layout.

Before coming out, make sure you know which lot you are in and the best route to get there.

“Check the map and come out early. We’ve done everything we can to have all the parking at the airport accessible and feasible. However, with this many people coming, we’ve got a bottleneck on Washington Street. So, come out early, be patient, and enjoy the show,” Jim O'Donnell advised.

The Magic Valley Airshow will wrap up on Sunday. Gates open at 9 AM, with all the action starting at 11 AM.

