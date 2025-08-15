2 days of high-flying entertainment! Blue Angels set to highlight 2025 Magic Valley Airshow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Friday, it was non-stop arrivals at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls, as pilots made their way to the 2025 Magic Valley Airshow.

“What do you guys think of all these planes?”

“I think they look cool and great!” replied one young attendee.

“I love the Blue Angels!” exclaimed another.

Well, you’re in luck, kids!

The United States Navy Blue Angels are officially in town for the third time.

I caught up with the crews after they had the chance to relax in southern Idaho over the past few days.

“Feeling great! The town and hospitality in southern Idaho, here in Twin Falls, has been absolutely fantastic. We really enjoyed our time here, getting a couple of ‘off’ days. The team is very excited to be here for the first time in 13 years,” said Commanding Officer Adam Bryan of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels will perform on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 3 p.m., with an aerial demonstration lasting about an hour.

“We'll kick off our performance on Saturday and Sunday with our C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately known as Fat Albert. After that, our six F/A-18 Super Hornets will take off and fly for about 45 minutes,” said Commanding Officer Adam Bryan. "For the last 15 minutes of the show, they’ll join up as a six-plane formation, showcasing the finest precision and teamwork of an aerial demonstration team."

After shows in Seattle and Hawaii, the Blue Angels are eager for a much-welcomed change of pace.

“We may go to a big city, have hundreds of thousands, even millions of eyeballs on us, but when we come to a community like this, the show may be smaller, but the heart is certainly there,” added Commanding Officer Adam Bryan.

In addition to the Blue Angels, the Magic Valley Airshow will feature several other flight demonstrations throughout the weekend, including skydivers, skywriters, vintage planes, and aerobatic displays.

Each day is packed with high-flying entertainment, and gates open at 9 AM.

Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, but there are still some available for Sunday.

For more information about tickets and parking, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.