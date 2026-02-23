Modern Apothecary reopens in new downtown Boise location

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — A Boise small business owner is celebrating a fresh start after opening a new location for Modern Apothecary in downtown Boise this weekend.

WATCH: Modern Apothecary gets a fresh start off 8th Street

Made in Idaho: Modern Apothecary

Miranda Adnan welcomed shoppers into the new store off Eighth Street, marking a resilient comeback after a car crash damaged her original location.

RELATED — Boise business owner reopens shop 4 months after car crashed through storefront

"The store is meant to be more sustainable. Everything's cruelty-free, and I like to support other small female-owned businesses within the area," Adnan said.

Adnan studied fashion design but decided the industry wasn't the right fit for her values.

"It's kind of on the wasteful and aggressive side which doesn't match my personality very well," Adnan said.

With encouragement from her grandfather, she took a leap of faith and opened her first Modern Apothecary location in spring 2024.

"He said he was tired of watching me work for everyone else and not get ahead. So he said he would give me my inheritance while he's here, and he suggested I open a store, and I listened to him," Adnan said.

Now, her grandfather's handmade pottery is featured throughout the shop.

The move to the new space comes after the car crash damaged her original location, but with a new storefront comes new ideas. Adnan plans to host classes that connect customers directly with the products she sells.

"Some of my brands are skincare based so they could teach skincare classes, do mini facials. I have a stained glass artist who is absolutely incredible, and she offered to do earring making classes down there," Adnan said.

The shop is officially open on Eighth Street in the BoDo district from Wednesday to Sunday.