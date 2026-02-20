Boise business owner reopens shop 4 months after car crashed through storefront

BOISE, Idaho — A downtown Boise business owner is reopening her shop this weekend, just four months after a car crashed through the front of her store.

Miranda Adnan will host a grand opening of Modern Apothecary on Saturday, marking a triumphant return after the devastating Oct. 17 crash that destroyed much of her inventory and left her questioning whether to continue.

"I luckily was not hurt, and there wasn't anyone within the store, so I'm very grateful for that," Adnan said.

WATCH: How the owner of Modern Apothecary rebuilt her shop in four months

Boise shop reopens 4-months after car crash destroyed business

According to Boise Police, the driver lost control, crossed a concrete median, jumped the sidewalk, and plowed straight through the front door of the shop located next to WinCo Foods in downtown Boise. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

"For me, it's a little bit traumatic still," Adnan added.

The damage extended far beyond the physical structure. Adnan lost much of her carefully curated inventory of sustainable products.

"Due to the sustainability factor of my store, a lot of things are naked, so I had to pull it and completely damage it out— just because I was not going to sell that," Adnan explained of some of the compromised products.

The original location of Modern Apothecary opened in spring 2024. Adnan admitted there was a moment she considered walking away from her dream entirely following the crash.

But the Boise community rallied around the small business owner.

"People donated over $13,000. I also received checks in the mail from past customers and strangers, and it kept me on my feet because I had just lost my whole business, my livelihood, right before Christmas, which is the busiest time for retail by far," Adnan said.

The new shop features teas, soaps, and art created by Adnan's grandfather, who inspired her to open the store originally. Some pieces from the original location survived the crash, including a meaningful reminder of that October day.

"My counter is actually the same one that was in the store, so it took a huge amount of glass. It actually saved my life, so I brought it," Adnan said.

The grand opening of the new Modern Apothecary storefront will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 8th Street in the BODO district.