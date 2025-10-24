Made in Idaho: Van Dyck Frame Design

Art is an influential part of many peoples lives in many forms. For Randy Van Dyck and his framing business, he wants to elevate peoples are work.

The long time artist worked in several galleries and frame shops but noticed the frame portion was never highlighted. “Most gallery's that have frame shops open a gallery and then they put the frame shop behind it like in the back room, so the frame shop is something you don't see,” said Van Dyck.

As the owner of Van Dyck Frame Design and Capitol Contemporary Gallery, the two businesses are now displayed next to each other on Capitol Blvd.

Now like the art in his gallery, and like the frame on a piece of art showcasing how important it can be. “Framing can make or break a piece of art. You can take an outstanding piece of art and if it’s framed incorrectly, it doesn’t look great you know, you look at it and you go ehh something not right,” said Van Dyck.

Van Dyke prides himself on showcasing art and says the art scene in the Treasure Valley is one that is catching people's eye.

“I don’t think people really understand how much nationally recognized talent lives and works here. It’s really an exciting time to be an artist or a creative in Boise right now.”