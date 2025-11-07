Idaho artist creates Time magazine cover

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Last year we featured Michael Papadakis and his business Sunscribes. The local artist uses the Sun to carve wood canvases. Now, his solar powered style is going to be featured on the cover of one of the largest publications in the world.

Time Magazine's 2025 list of the 100 most influential climate leaders cover is dawning Papadakis design and art piece that took over 30 hours in the Sun to make. The wooden work is now set to be in thousands of stores across the country showcasing a gem state creator.

“So many huge innovators in there and then they are using this as their stamp if you go online and you type it in, they like put this artwork behind them. It's awesome man,” said Papadakis.

Two years before creating this piece, Papdakis created a cover for Time honoring blue collar workers in Idaho. It caught the eye of D.W. Pine who has created over a thousand covers for the magazine.

“And he said he would keep me in the back of his mind over these next couple of years if a project ever came to fruition that would need to use this sort of artwork on the cover,” said Papadakis.

In October, the call came in from Pine and the Sun powered artist got to work taking 10 days to create, carve, and photograph the cover for Time. The climate cover will be on shelves for the next couple of weeks highlighting an Idaho inspiration.