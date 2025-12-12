Handmade Idaho brings local artisans together under one roof at Boise Towne Square

BOISE, Idaho — What started as a holiday pop-up has transformed into a year-round celebration of Idaho creativity, bringing together the best local makers all in one convenient location.

Handmade Idaho, located at 350 N Milwaukee St Ste 1141 on the lower level of Boise Towne Square Mall, showcases goods from small artisans across the Gem State.

Owner Angela Stewart says the business grew out of a need to support local creators.

"We started as an organization to provide more opportunities for local artisans to sell their goods. So we had a holiday show for several years, and then COVID hit, and we had to cancel," Stewart said.

After the pandemic forced cancellation of their holiday show, Stewart opened pop-up shops at The Village and later at Boise Towne Square Mall. The mall convinced her to return full-time, and she's been operating there since 2022.

The permanent location allows customers to shop from local artisans seven days a week. Stewart accepts new makers through an online application at HandmadeIdaho.com.

Inside the store, huckleberry items are particularly popular since it's the state fruit.

"We have everything Idaho huckleberry you can imagine, from soap to edible things, to tea towels," Stewart said.

The store also features potato-themed products, including chips, soup mix, and bread mix, along with sweet treats, unique jewelry, apparel for all ages, hats, candles, glassware, and mugs. Some items are printed right in the shop, and apparel goes up to 3XL on many designs.

The store's most popular offering is custom and ready-to-go gift boxes available in three different sizes. Pre-made options include huckleberry-themed boxes, spud boxes, kitchen boxes, and spa boxes.

"You can pick all the goods you want, we'll make it fit in a box, and we can ship it, or you can take it with you, but this is like a really ideal fun gift," Stewart said.

For uncertain shoppers, Stewart offers guidance.

"If you're buying a gift for somebody and you don't know what they like, food is always a hit," Stewart said.

About 90% of the inventory is available online, but the remaining 10% consists of one-of-a-kind items made by different artisans. The business also specializes in corporate gifting and helps customers with Secret Santa and white elephant gifts.

"People come in here all the time. I don't know what to get, and they just give us a budget, we'll figure it out for you," Stewart said.

Stewart, who also owns Ladybug Press and features those products in the store, emphasizes the community impact of supporting small businesses.

"When you shop our store, you're helping your neighbors, you're helping people in our actual community, and I think that, you know, that's a really huge thing to be able to like vote with your dollars," Stewart said.

Handmade Idaho is open seven days a week at 350 N Milwaukee St Ste 1141 on the lower level of Boise Towne Square Mall, with online shopping available at HandmadeIdaho.com.