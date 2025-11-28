G. Willikers helps you find classic toys this holiday season

BOISE, Idaho — Do you remember you're favorite toy when you were a kid?

The nostalgic feeling of going into a toy shop and finding your favorite is a fond one for many and in the North End in Boise, G. Willikers is hoping to reignite that feeling again.

“We love it, we come in here all the time. It’s impossible to walk to camel's back without stopping without stopping at G.Willikers,” said Robert Getzin II, North End resident. “I love coming in and seeing all the classic toys that I had when I was a kid.”

Check out the toy merchant here:

Made in Idaho: G Willikers

The shop opened in 2013, and at the time, the same owner of Goody's made the two shops a one stop in Hyde Park for kids and families alike. The store has a number of classics as well as some of the hottest toys of the holiday season but the goal for G. Willikers and its managers is to bring families together through the fun of toys.

“We don't do a lot of electronics, any of those sorts of things because we want things that create imaginative play. We want people to get outside and get active,” said Brenda Fick, general manager of G. Willikers.

“Great selection of games and puzzles just to get families together. Just playing and talking and just spending time," she said.

