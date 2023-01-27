Made in Idaho: Pet Wants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — What is in you pet's food bowl?

Mike and Valerie Steinmetz, owners of Pet Wants Twin Falls, had a similar question which led to them starting their own pet food business in the Magic Valley.

The couple's journey started when their own shibu inu, Stella, had some reactions to store bought kibble. “She kind of started getting finicky. She started to get a little bit more itchy and I just wondered if we were giving her, you know, what she really needed,” said Valerie.

That's when they learned about the lack of nutrients in most big bag pet food brands. Many are cooked at high temperatures diminishing the foods nutrients and can be left on shelves for over a year.

Now, with their own franchise business for this 'No Corn or Soy', 'No Animal By-Products' product at home, Valerie and Mike can ensure their pet, and many others in southern Idaho, have access to fresh and nutrient rich cat and dog food.

“Everything that’s going into that food has been thought about and there’s a reason for it. We don’t have any by-products. We don’t have added coloring, flavoring, any of those type things that are added. Everything that is in our dog food is for the dogs' benefit,” said Mike.

“And we can have it from the manufacturer to the pet's bowl for our customers within forty-five days,” said Valerie.

Pet Wants has treats, food, and health products that will keep your pet in top shape.