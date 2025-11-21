Made in Idaho: Meet the makers behind Boise-based Melt Chocolate Co.

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays are here which means Christmas decorations, music, sweaters, but most importantly treats.

Chocolates are a favorite to enjoy and gift this time of year and Melt Chocolate Co. is bringing European flavors and delicacies to Idaho. Ivona Zimolag is Polish born but moved to Canada at 22. She pursued pastry work learning under baking masters in Vancouver.

She was lucky and got the chance to learn chocolate making along with pastries. “Painful learning experience because it's very unforgiving but boy if it works out, it's quite something,” said Zimolag. She says it took years of trial and error but now has fallen in love with both sides of making sweets.

“I was doing this always on the side as holiday gifts, chocolates, baking. I’ve been doing this as an 8-year-old child,” she said. After some time in Canada, her and her husband took a 15-state tour through the U.S. and when she got to Idaho, “Just felt right. Absolutely felt like home. We took a second trip, and we drove around the areas and figured. Yeah, this feels right.”

The pastry chef and chocolatier says she will be carrying both kinds of sweets during a Winter market that she is apart of. The Winter Wonder Market on November 29th starts at 10 A.M. and her stock goes quickly so get there early. She is also doing preorders for the upcoming holidays. All of her work is done from home in Eagle and is prepping to make thousands of chocolates for the Treasure Valley to enjoy.