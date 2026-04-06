BOISE — Finding all-natural cleaning products can be a challenge at most popular chain stores. Thankfully, a local Boise business is hoping to give you all the all-natural products you need.

Boise Refillery Company has been open for less than 6 months, but it has already started seeing a steady flow of customers. From detergents to deodorants, sprays and soaps, shower care and general cleaning products, Boise Refillery Company has you covered.

WATCH: Learn more about the Refillery here

Made in Idaho: Boise Refillery Company

For most of its liquid products, customers bring the vessel. By only paying for the contents of the jar, patrons can save on packaging costs.

“I love all the bath bombs, all the lotions, there's just such a variety here that, and I just love that it’s natural, makes me feel like I’m doing something good for myself,” said Janelle Gilson, a Boise resident.



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Gilson, a store regular, says she no longer relies on major store brands for everyday items. She says this switch was pretty easy.

These eco-friendly home refills are also made in the Gem state or in the U.S. to continue supporting local.

“We feel that is really important that people have more options,” said Isabelle Young, cofounder of Boise Refillery Company.

The products speak for themselves. Erica Young, owner of Boise Refillery Company, recently had a man come in who had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and decided to switch to healthier options. He is now a regular and says he's experienced incredible results.

“He came in and told us a couple of weeks ago ... he is like 75 to 80% pain free,” she said. “When we came to this store, we said a prayer ... that I can use this opportunity to make a difference in somebody's life.”

A pop-up market featuring products from Boise Refillery Company is coming to the Fairview West Plaza. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25.